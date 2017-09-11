Eesti Pank is calling for designs for a commemorative coin dedicated to the University of Tartu

Eesti Pank has announced a competition to design a two-euro commemorative coin dedicated to the centenary of the University of Tartu being established as the first Estonian language university. The competition will be open to individual designers and to groups.

The University of Tallinn was founded in 1632 by Swedish King Gustav II Adolf and is one of the oldest universities in northern and eastern Europe. In 1919 it became the first Estonian language university.





The design competition is intended to find a suitable design for the national side of the commemorative coin. The design of the common side of the coin is not changed. Designs should be submitted to Eesti Pank by 12.00 on 18 February 2019 at the latest to: Mündižürii, Eesti Pank, Estonia pst 13, 15095 Tallinn.





Technical conditions for the competition, competition entry and assessment of submissions.





Participants in the design competition can submit more than one design and the winners will be announced by the panel invited by Eesti Pank by 30 April 2019 at the latest. Once the coin is released, the designers of the three best submissions will receive a prize, with the winning design receiving 2000 euros, the second placed design 700, and the third placed design 500.





Eesti Pank is happy to receive suggestion for collector and commemorative coins by post or email or through its website. The bank passes all the suggestions it receives to the advisory committee for analysis and expert opinion. The proposals of the advisory committee are used by the management of Eesti Pank when they decide on which commemorative and collector coins to issue.





The committee is chaired by Mart Laar, and its members are Aino Lepik von Wirén, Piret Õunapuu, Ivar Leimus, Raul Rebane, Toomas Kiho and Lauri Vahtre.