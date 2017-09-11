Financial Services, Latvia
Policy-makers and financial industry fail to agree on crowdfunding regulation in Latvia
The Cabinet of Ministers committee on Monday reviewed the
Crowdfunding Law, drafted by the Finance Ministry. However, after discussions
between policy-makers and representatives of the financial industry, the
adoption of the draft legislation was postponed.
The draft regulation is intended to promote the development
of crowdfunding services on the Latvian financial and capital market by
providing the rules for crowdfunding services, responsibility, licensing and
supervision of the providers of these services, as well as the protection of
investors and loan recipients.
The draft legislation, however, would not allow for
assignment of claims on crowdfunding sites, which in the Finance Ministry’s
opinion significantly reduces the services providers’ risks.
After the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers committee,
Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola told journalists that
work on the bill had been going on for a couple of years already but that
disagreements still remained with some of the financial industry’s players who
insisted on including assignment of claims in the services allowed on
crowdfunding platforms. The finance minister said a political decision was
needed to resolve the issue.
“Assignment of claims is not practiced widely in Europe.
Furthermore, crowdfunding platforms do not assume responsibility in such cases,
leaving the investors less protected as they do not have sufficient information
for making the financial investment. The Financial and Capital Market
Commission (FCMC) also underlines that the new business forms have to respect
the interests of the investors and recipients of the investment. At present,
those investors that invest their money in the already operating investment
platforms may not always receive sufficient information, so they are less
protected,” the finance minister said.
