Thursday, 25.10.2018, 20:46
ECB monetary policy decisions
The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at
their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for
as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation
to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.
Regarding non-standard monetary policy measures, the Governing Council
will continue to make net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) at
the new monthly pace of 15 bln euros until the end of December 2018. The
Governing Council anticipates that, subject to incoming data confirming the
medium-term inflation outlook, net purchases will then end. The Governing
Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities
purchased under the APP for an extended period of time after the end of the net
asset purchases, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain
favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.
