Ministries' spending on salaries rises EUR 5.7 mln in 2017 - State Audit Office
The Foreign Ministry and the ministry's agencies registered the steepest increase in the spending on salaries - up by EUR 1.7 mln, salaries at the Defense Ministry and in the defense sector rose EUR 764,700, while salaries at the Welfare Ministry and the ministry's agencies increased EUR 549,700.
Percentage-wise, the Welfare Ministry and the Health Ministry recorded the biggest increases in spending on salaries - 12% each, as well as the Transport Ministry - 11%.
Employees' average salary also differs from one ministry to another, for instance, the average annual salary at the Health Ministry is EUR 21,313, at the Education and Science Ministry - EUR 24,032, at the Foreign Ministry - EUR 44,887, at the Defense Ministry - EUR 35,117, and at the Finance Ministry - EUR 31,071.
