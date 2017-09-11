Ministries' spending on salaries rises EUR 5.7 mln in 2017 - State Audit Office

Ministries' spending on salaries amounted to EUR 94 million in 2017, which is 6% or EUR 5.7 mln more than in 2016, according to the results of an audit of state and municipal budgets carried out by the State Audit Office.

The Foreign Ministry and the ministry's agencies registered the steepest increase in the spending on salaries - up by EUR 1.7 mln, salaries at the Defense Ministry and in the defense sector rose EUR 764,700, while salaries at the Welfare Ministry and the ministry's agencies increased EUR 549,700.





Percentage-wise, the Welfare Ministry and the Health Ministry recorded the biggest increases in spending on salaries - 12% each, as well as the Transport Ministry - 11%.





Employees' average salary also differs from one ministry to another, for instance, the average annual salary at the Health Ministry is EUR 21,313, at the Education and Science Ministry - EUR 24,032, at the Foreign Ministry - EUR 44,887, at the Defense Ministry - EUR 35,117, and at the Finance Ministry - EUR 31,071.