Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 08.10.2018, 21:49
EBRD says isn't exiting Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas
"We have no plans to change our policy in the
foreseeable future," Axel
Reiserer, head of media relations for Central and Eastern Europe at
the EBRD, told.
Siauliu Bankas CEO
Vytautas Sinius said the
shareholders' agreement had become irrelevant.
"The agreement was signed a long time ago. It has been
in force since 2005 and has already lost its relevance. At the time the EBRD
invested in it, Siauliu Bankas needed
that agreement so as to have agreements with its main shareholders,"
Sinius told.
"The bank is stronger now. It has resolved all
management issues and has strengthened its capital. Therefore, the shareholders
saw no need to have that agreement in the long term", he said.
The CEO added that the decision to terminate the
shareholders' agreement had been taken by consensus.
Siauliu Bankas
said in a stock exchange release earlier in the day that its shareholders,
including the EBRD, Aiva, Mintaka,
the Alita Group and others, had
signed an agreement to terminate the shareholders' agreement of June 2005.
Siauliu Bankas has
recently said the EBRD will convert a 20-mln-euro subordinated loan into
equity, thus increasing the Lithuanian bank's authorized capital by 16.57 mln
euros to 174.2 mln euros.
The EBRD will raise its shareholding in Siauliu Bankas to 26%, from the current 18.2%, as a result of the
loan conversion.
The EBRD became the Lithuanian bank's shareholder in 2005
through the acquisition of a 16.1% stake.
- 08.10.2018 US provides no info to Lithuania in CIA prison probe, prosecutors say
- 08.10.2018 Lithuania's FL Technics enters Chinese market
- 08.10.2018 Lithuania's LNG terminal closed for a week of maintenance
- 08.10.2018 Lithuania putting in place barriers to power imports from Belarus' N-plant
- 08.10.2018 Estonia: Survey says 10% of passengers interested in Rail Baltic's car-carrying trains
- 08.10.2018 Estonian finmin: Volume of stabilization reserve sufficient for potential crisis
- 08.10.2018 Lithuania posts 0.1% monthly inflation in September
- 08.10.2018 Household assets in pension funds accounted for 7.9% of total Lithuania`s financial assets
- 08.10.2018 Cards issued in Latvia rarely used in fraudulent transactions
- 08.10.2018 В сентябре в Литве месячная инфляция составила 0,1%