Banks, Cryptocurrencies, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.10.2018, 11:47
Lithuania's cryptocurrency market was worth EUR 660 mln in 2017 – FCIS
SEB, Swedbank, Luminor, Danske Bank and Citadele banks as well as companies Pervesk and Mister Tango serviced clients which carried out operations with cryptocurrencies over that period, according to figures provided to journalists by FCIS on Thursday.
93% of the clients were natural persons, and 7% were legal persons. But their shares were almost equal and stood at 47% (312.8 mln euros) and 53% (347.9 mln euros) respectively. The figures include only the clients whose total value exceeded 80,000 euros.
Lithuania accounted for 66% of clients carrying out cryptocurrency operations, followed by Europe (29%) and Asia (13%). In terms of the general operation turnover, Lithuania accounted for 71%, followed by Europe (20%) and Asia (7.8%).
The majority of these clients in Lithuania chose Mister Tango, with their number standing at 446. And the total value of operations stood at 380.4 mln euros. Pervesk had 31 clients (254.8 mln euros). Banks had fewer than 30 clients, and the value of operations ranged from 13.5 mln euros at SEB to 57,300 euros at Danske Bank.
Lithuanian-registered company Spectro Finance posted the largest cryptocurrency turnover in Lithuania (215.1 mln euros), followed by CoinFlux Service (31.1 mln euros), Gatecoin Limited (23 mln euros) and Itbit Pte (16.4 mln euros).
A single natural person's largest turnover of cryptocurrency operations stood at 27.2 mln euros.
- 05.10.2018 Construction of Rail Baltica's section near Kaunas finished in Lithuania
- 05.10.2018 Journalists won't have to pay for registry access, Lithuanian PM says
- 04.10.2018 Сейм Латвии принял поправки, ограничивающие выдачу быстрых кредитов
- 04.10.2018 Грузооборот портов Балтии за восемь месяцев вырос на 3,3%
- 04.10.2018 Языковеду Лаймуте Балоде в Риге вручена Награда балтов
- 04.10.2018 Литовским журналистам не придется платить за данные, которыми располагает государство - премьер
- 04.10.2018 Ведомственная проверка по делу о возможной легализации преступно нажитых средств в ABLV Bank переросла в уголовный процесс
- 04.10.2018 Литовская Linas Agro за 4,8 млн. евро построит торговый центр в Латвии
- 04.10.2018 Amber Grid продолжает модернизацию газопроводов
- 04.10.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 3.3% in eight months of 2018