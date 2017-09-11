Banks, Financial Services, Latvia, Lithuania
Lithuanian branch of Citadele posts H1 net profit up to 1.6 mln euros
"Our
main performance indicators consistently improved over the first six months of
2018 and the growth in profits was positively impacted by increased lending to
households," Jurate Jazukeviciene,
chairwoman of the board and head of administration at Citadele Lithuania, said in a press release.
Citadele's overall loan portfolio stood at 265.1 mln
euros in late June, a rise of 8.2% from a year ago. Loans to business customers
increased by 11.7% to 168.3 mln euros. The bank provided 8.9 mln euros' worth
of consumer loans during the six months, up 59% year-on-year.
Deposits
totaled 394 mln euros at the end of June, down by 3% compared with the start of
the year. The bank's net commission and interest income this year rose by 15%
to 8.2 mln euros.
The Citadele Group is based in Latvia and
has subsidiaries and branches in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.
