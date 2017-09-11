EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 31.08.2018, 19:57
Visiting European Parliament members inquire if Latvian politics are influenced by illegal money from Russia
German MEP Wolf Klinz wanted to know if money from Russia
and other former USSR republics played any part Latvian politics.
Saeima Defense, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention
Committee's Chairman Ainars Latkovskis said that he knew of no criminal
cases on laundered money used to sponsor any political parties of Latvia. He
also said though that he could not rule out the possibility entirely.
Budget and Finance Committee's secretary Ints Dalderis said
that the owners of ABLV Bank used to support pro-Russia politicians, however,
they did it in a perfectly legal way.
The Budget Committee's deputy chairman Imants Paradnieks added that this was just the tip of the iceberg, and that
ABLV Bank's president had supported an association of Harmony's presidential
candidate Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis.
A delegation of the EP's Special Committee on Financial Crimes,
Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance is visiting Latvia to analyze Latvia's financial
and customs policies, and to meet with Latvian politicians to discuss what has
been achieved since the liquidation of ABLV Bank started.
- 31.08.2018 Euro area annual inflation down to 2.0%
- 31.08.2018 Building permits indicate increased construction work
- 31.08.2018 Lithuania: Chosen synchronization scenario remains best
- 31.08.2018 AB Šiaulių bankas fined for advertising in breach of the Law on Consumer Credit
- 31.08.2018 Latvenergo posts EUR 97.4 mln in H1 profit
- 31.08.2018 Vesterbacka introduces Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel plan to Estonian econmin
- 31.08.2018 Estonian defense industry company Milrem LCM sets up subsidiary in Latvia
- 31.08.2018 Latvia's GDP increases 5.3% in Q2
- 31.08.2018 Артур Анальт представит Латвию на Лондонской биеннале дизайна 2018
- 31.08.2018 Еврокомиссия предлагает отказаться от перевода часов дважды в год