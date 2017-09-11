Visiting European Parliament members inquire if Latvian politics are influenced by illegal money from Russia

Visiting members of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Financial Crimes had a meeting with Saeima members today, during which they also inquired if Latvian politics were influenced by illegal money from Russia, informed LETA.

German MEP Wolf Klinz wanted to know if money from Russia and other former USSR republics played any part Latvian politics.





Saeima Defense, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee's Chairman Ainars Latkovskis said that he knew of no criminal cases on laundered money used to sponsor any political parties of Latvia. He also said though that he could not rule out the possibility entirely.

Budget and Finance Committee's secretary Ints Dalderis said that the owners of ABLV Bank used to support pro-Russia politicians, however, they did it in a perfectly legal way.





The Budget Committee's deputy chairman Imants Paradnieks added that this was just the tip of the iceberg, and that ABLV Bank's president had supported an association of Harmony's presidential candidate Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis.





A delegation of the EP's Special Committee on Financial Crimes, Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance is visiting Latvia to analyze Latvia's financial and customs policies, and to meet with Latvian politicians to discuss what has been achieved since the liquidation of ABLV Bank started.