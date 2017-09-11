Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Results of operation of the Bank and Rietumu Concern in the first half of 2018 have been summarised
|Rolf Fuls. Photo: Rietumu Bank.
At the end of the second quarter, Rietumu Bank submitted its business plan
for three years, with the description of a new business model, to the regulator
– the Financial and Capital Market Commission. In accordance with this business
model, the bank will focus on servicing Latvian and European businesses.
Among the priority operations, there is
lending and investments in client projects such as real estate development,
transit and logistics, export-focused production, financial technologies, etc.
Work will also be continued in other fields, which are traditional for Rietumu Bank – e-commerce servicing,
brokerage, wealth management.
In the first half of the year, the bank has
attracted over a thousand new clients, predominantly European companies and
private individuals.
“For years Rietumu
has been developing as a bank for servicing international businesses. Today we
are ready to provide this experience to Latvian and European clients, to
support their non-standard ideas and operations in foreign markets. I would
like to note, that the number of local customers who value our service and
opportunities in financing new projects, is growing” said Rolf Fuls, Chairman
of the Board of Rietumu Bank.
Complete financial second quarter report is published
on the bank’s website.
