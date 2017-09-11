Banks, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services
Hansson on being a top pick for ECB chief: I would prefer to work in Estonia
"Until June 2019 my thoughts will be on performing the
duties of the president of the Bank of Estonia and a member of the governing
council of the European Central Bank well, and I have no specific plans beyond
that," Hansson told answering a question on whether he has chosen
a new job for himself already.
The German newspaper Handelsblatt
last week again named Hansson as one of the five people considered favorites to
be the next chief of the ECB. Previously the same was suggested by Bloomberg in
February. In an interview to ERR television news at the time, Hansson ruled out
standing for the job.
"I have read these speculations and it's very pleasant
when such things are said, but at the present moment I am not interested in
that position myself primarily for personal reasons," Hansson told public
broadcaster ERR.
On Monday, Hansson did not outright rule out becoming the
next president, a vice president, or chief economist of the ECB. "Working
on the board of the European Central Bank would be a very interesting challenge
professionally, but I have already worked in seven countries and thinking about
my family, my preference lies with doing something in Estonia. We'll see what
the future brings," he said.
Hansson, 60, added that the speculations linking him to
future membership of the executive board of the ECB are a compliment to his
colleagues at the central bank of Estonia, who support his work in Frankfurt
with top-level economic analysis.
Bloomberg in
February named Chicago-born, Harvard-educated Hansson as one of the five top
contenders for the post of president of the ECB when Mario Draghi leaves after
completing his eight-year term at the end of October 2019.
Hansson's seven year term as governor of the Bank of Estonia
began on June 7, 2012.
