Agriculture, Financial Services, Insurance
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 23:15
Estonian govt okays insurance support scheme for farmers
Both provisions were part of a proposal of the Ministry of
Rural Affairs for amending the Rural Development Plan 2014–2020. The
necessary money will be taken from budgeted expenditure items less actively
used to date, such as support for agri-environmental production methods,
spokespeople for the ministry said.
Support for organic farming will rise by 4.8 mln euros to 87.2
mln euros.
"The Estonian organic farming sector has been
developing rapidly and also the number of recipients of support has increased
significantly," Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm said in a press
release.
The amount of money earmarked for support for organic
farming was increased because a gap has emerged in the budget of the measure
and the ministry was faced with the prospect of having to cut the rates of
support.
In addition, a risk management measure in the form of
support for the payment of insurance premiums was created.
"It is important for farmers to engage in risk
management that would enable to mitigate the impact of weather damage and
setbacks on the markets," Tamm said. He said that the role of the state in
this first and foremost is to establish an environment favorable of risk
management, whereas the responsibility for dispersing risks lies mainly with
farmers.
The measure to cover 70% of the premiums paid by farmers in
crop insurance, livestock and plant insurance is to take effect from 2019.
It appears from the draft decision of the government that
crop cultivators in Estonia number approximately 9,500, cultivators of fruit
trees, berries and nursery operators 1,300, and cattle farmers approximately
6,900. The target group of the measure is a maximum 2,100 applicants, including
1,900 producers having more than 100 hectares of land as well as 200 major
cattle and pig farmers.
Only insurance taken out against damage caused by adverse
weather conditions and weather conditions comparable to a natural disaster,
such as cold weather, storm, hail, ice, strong rain or severe drought, is
eligible for support. Also eligible are insurance against animal and plant
diseases, pests, and an environmental incident.
- 16.08.2018 Overall grain harvest might be by 40% lower than last year – farmers organization
- 16.08.2018 25% of Latvians have overdue debts - survey
- 16.08.2018 ''Крестьянский сейм'': урожай латвийского зерна снизится на 40%
- 16.08.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund to pay out EUR 2 mln to investors
- 16.08.2018 Ministries ask for additional EUR 142 mln to increase salaries in 2019
- 16.08.2018 Baltic Horizon завершил покупку рижского офисного здания стоимостью 17 млн. евро
- 15.08.2018 Полиция Литвы - в заложниках у страховщиков
- 15.08.2018 Latvijas Banka is issuing a collector coin dedicated to Curonian kings
- 15.08.2018 Bank of Lithuania curbs ill-founded application of credit borrowing rates