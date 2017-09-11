Financial Services, Latvia, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 15.08.2018, 11:19
Latvia should consider fiscal reserve in 2019 budget instead of raising wages in public sector – Reizniece-Ozola
The medium-term budget framework for 2018, 2019 and 2020
adopted by the parliament last November provides for a fiscal reserve at 0.1%
of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018. There is no plan for a fiscal
reserve in 2019, but in 2020 the fiscal reserve should be 0.1% of GDP again.
However, Reizniece-Ozola now said that the Finance Ministry
will call to plan a fiscal reserve also in next year’s budget. The size of the
fiscal reserve will be clear by fall when the macroeconomic forecasts are
ready.
The Fiscal Discipline Council also in April this year said
that the government should ensure a fiscal reserve in 2019.
Reizniece-Ozola said that the economy is developing, tax
collection is very good, therefore in such times there is seemingly a wish to
increase wages in the public sector.
"The demand of the Education and Science Ministry to
raise teachers’ wages is not the only one. Additional financing is also
required for wages of judges, medics. I am very cautious, however, because at
present the average wage in public sector is higher than the average wage in
private sector. It is not healthy. We should be careful with raising wages in
the public sector too steeply. We should sooner think about a fiscal reserve
rather than about quick distribution of all resources," the minister said.
As reported, despite the earlier predicted negative fiscal
space, ministries are demanding additional EUR 1.1 bln for their priority
measures in the 2019 budget, according to the information at the disposal of
the Finance Ministry. The Health Ministry has required additional EUR 431.39 mln,
the Transport Ministry need EUR 136.2 mln, the Education and Science Ministry
needs EUR 106.3 mln, the Interior Ministry needs additional EUR 103.15 mln, the
Welfare Ministry needs EUR 69.27 mln, and the Economics Ministry needs EUR
40.29 mln.
