Banks, Deposits, Estonia, Financial Services, Loan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.08.2018, 14:07
LHV Group nets EUR 2.4 mln in July
The group's banking arm AS LHV Pank
earned 1.8 mln euros and the asset management arm AS LHV Varahaldus 700,000 euros of profit, the company told
the stock exchange.
"Our results in July were strong, 2,300 new customers joined the
bank. All major business volumes are growing. Revenues of major business units
are all higher than in the financial plan, costs are lower than planned. Credit
quality remains good, only a few customers are under more thorough
surveillance," CEO Madis Toomsalu said.
According to Toomsalu, the group has earned 1.3 mln euros more profit
than forecast in the financial plan updated in May.
The bank's loan portfolio grew 7 mln euros in July with support from
retail loans. Deposits grew 65 mln euros, of which deposits of financial
intermediaries totaled 32 mln euros. The deposits of private customers grew by
7 mln euros in July.
LHV Group is the
largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia.
- 14.08.2018 Danske Bank to renounce part of business clients in Lithuania
- 14.08.2018 Estonia wants to create common packaging deposit system with Latvia – Eco Baltia
- 14.08.2018 Parnu keen to vie for status of European capital of culture with Tartu, Viljandi
- 14.08.2018 Baltic International Bank has for the first time in Latvia immortalised the works of the Latvian artist on its payment cards
- 14.08.2018 Rail Baltica will essentially affect the construction market - experts
- 14.08.2018 Латвийские банки успешно завершили меры по снижению рисков – ассоциация
- 13.08.2018 Школьник из Эстонии впервые участвует в международной научной выставке в Китае
- 13.08.2018 ЕС может оштрафовать Эстонию за несоблюдение требований в сфере канализации
- 13.08.2018 Inission Tallinn открыла линию SMT и будет производить медицинское оборудование
- 13.08.2018 Israel's Nayax opens its branch in Lithuania