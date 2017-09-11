Banks, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.08.2018, 13:42
EBRD to convert loan into Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas' shares
BC, Vilniaus, 08.08.2018.Print version
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, one of the shareholders of Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas, will convert its 20 mln-euro subordinate loan, issued to the bank in 2013, into the bank's shares, informs LETA/BNS.
Under the loan agreement, signed in February, 2013, EBRD has the right,
at its sole discretion, to demand to convert the loan into ordinary shares of Siauliu Bankas.
The bank was notified of EBRD's wish on August 6.
The whole outstanding principal amount of the loan, which on the date
amounts to 20 mln euros, will be converted into the bank's shares for a price
of 0.35 euros per share.
The move will still need approval of the bank's shareholders.
EBRD became a Siauliu Bankas
shareholder in 2005 when it acquired 16.1% of the bank's authorized capital for
20.4 mln litas.
In late 2017, EBRD owned 18.24% of the Lithuanian bank's shares.
Other articles:
- 08.08.2018 Livonia Partners покупает 33% акций Freor LT
- 08.08.2018 Livonia Partners buys 1/3 in Lithuanian manufacturer of refrigerating equipment
- 08.08.2018 Klaipedos Nafta's revenue down 13% in July
- 08.08.2018 Rising grain prices will push food prices up - Lithuanian producers
- 08.08.2018 Novaturas' 1H profits up 24% to EUR 4.4 mln
- 08.08.2018 Выручка Klaipedos nafta сократилась на 13%
- 08.08.2018 Прибыль Novaturas выросла на 24% до 4,4 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights
- 07.08.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1
- 07.08.2018 Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga to be renovated