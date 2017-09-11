Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.07.2018, 19:49
Creamfinance Latvia invests EUR 2 mln in creation of Creamcredit.lv lending platform
Creamfinance Latvia expects
the investment to pay off in five years, the company's spokeswoman Erika
Kirsone-Krivina told.
Kirsone-Krivina said that the new online lending platform would offer
clients custom-tailored services and provide them in less than 10 minutes.
"The technological solution of Creamcredit.lv was developed by the
company's IT and credit risk professionals from several countries," she
said.
The company's representative explained that after receiving the offer
clients will have 48 hours to take a well thought-out decision. Upon confirming
the loan agreement on the Internet, the client would receive the Creamcredit.lv loan within 15 minutes.
According to information available at Firmas.lv,
Creamfinance Latvia closed 2017 with
EUR 3.703 mln in turnover, up 35.9% against 2016, while the company's loss
shrank 3.5 times to EUR 93,822. The sole owner of Creamfinance Latvia is Cyprus-registered Cream Finance Holding Ltd.
