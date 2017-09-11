Creamfinance Latvia invests EUR 2 mln in creation of Creamcredit.lv lending platform

Financial services provider Creamfinance Latvia has invested EUR 2 mln to develop a new online lending platform Creamcredit.lv, informs LETA.

Creamfinance Latvia expects the investment to pay off in five years, the company's spokeswoman Erika Kirsone-Krivina told.





Kirsone-Krivina said that the new online lending platform would offer clients custom-tailored services and provide them in less than 10 minutes. "The technological solution of Creamcredit.lv was developed by the company's IT and credit risk professionals from several countries," she said.





The company's representative explained that after receiving the offer clients will have 48 hours to take a well thought-out decision. Upon confirming the loan agreement on the Internet, the client would receive the Creamcredit.lv loan within 15 minutes.





According to information available at Firmas.lv, Creamfinance Latvia closed 2017 with EUR 3.703 mln in turnover, up 35.9% against 2016, while the company's loss shrank 3.5 times to EUR 93,822. The sole owner of Creamfinance Latvia is Cyprus-registered Cream Finance Holding Ltd.