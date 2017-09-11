Baltic, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Capitalia non-bank lender to open branches in Estonia and Lithuania
At the meeting on July 17, the Capitalia
shareholders approved establishment of Capitalia
branches in Estonia and Lithuania. The branches will launch operations in the
aforementioned countries once merger of Capitalia
with its daughter companies in Estonia and Lithuania is finalized.
The shareholder's meeting also approved a merger project as a result of
which the mother company in Latvia will be merged with daughter companies to
form a legal entity, Societas Europaea
Capitalia.
In the first quarter of 2018, Capitalia
generated EUR 19,904 in consolidated profit, down 38.8% from the same period
last year, while its turnover rose 2.6% to EUR 300,920.
Capitalia was established in 2007. The company's bonds are included in
the Nasdaq Riga Bond List.
