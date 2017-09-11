Financial Services, Latvia
Monday, 23.07.2018
Lija Strasuna to succeed Martins Kazaks as Swedbank chief economist
BC, Riga, 23.07.2018.
Lija Strasuna, who is currently senior economist at Swedbank Latvia, will succeed Martins Kazaks as the bank's chief economist.
|Lija Strasuna. Photo: swedbank.lv
As reported, Saima appointed Kazaks as a member of the Bank of Latvia Council effective August
1.
In the meantime, Nerijus Maciulis, chief economist at Swedbank Lietuva, will now serve as the
banking group's head of Macro Research
Baltics and deputy chief economist of the whole group as of August 1.
