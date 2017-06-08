Budget, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.03.2018, 07:37
Tallinn's fiscal receipts total EUR 104.7 mln in 2 months
The two-month tax revenue totaled 69.7 million euros, making up 15.9% of the amount projected for the full year. The sum included personal income tax in the amount of 67.3 million euros, which equals 16.8% of the 12-month target, and 2.3 million euros in local taxes, representing 19.7% of the target, the municipal press service said.
Economic activity by institutions of the city produced 14.1 million euros, 18.5% of the sum projected for the full year. Other revenue totaled 420,000 euros or 23.5% of the 12-month target.
Support from the state and external finance totaled 20.2 million euros, amounting to 16.3% of the budget target.
Expenditures made by the city in January and February totaled 109.5 million euros, which corresponds to 16% of the budgeted full-year amount.
The city's treasury had 53.1 million euros in free assets at the end of February.
- 13.03.2018 Average old-age pension in Latvia grows by EUR 19 over year
- 13.03.2018 New fund to support Estonia's nonprofit sector with EUR 4 mln
- 12.03.2018 Суд оправдал предприятие Tartu Mill по делу о налоговом мошенничестве
- 12.03.2018 AviaAM Leasing решила уйти с Варшавской биржи
- 12.03.2018 В Литве обещают повысить зарплаты медикам и педагогам
- 12.03.2018 Эстонский экспорт в январе вырос за год на 9%
- 12.03.2018 In January, the exports increased by 9% and imports decreased by 8% in Estonia
- 12.03.2018 US company to provide retailers with Estonia's Cleveron's parcel robots
- 12.03.2018 Estonian speaker promises to join statement against Nord Stream 2
- 12.03.2018 И.о. гендиректора СГД назначена Даце Пелека