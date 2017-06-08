Budget, Estonia, Financial Services

Tallinn's fiscal receipts total EUR 104.7 mln in 2 months

BC, Tallinn, 13.03.2018.
In the first two months of the year 2018, 104.7 million euros of revenue flowed into the budget of the City of Tallinn, which equals 16.1% of the target for the full year, reports LETA/BNS.

The two-month tax revenue totaled 69.7 million euros, making up 15.9% of the amount projected for the full year. The sum included personal income tax in the amount of 67.3 million euros, which equals 16.8% of the 12-month target, and 2.3 million euros in local taxes, representing 19.7% of the target, the municipal press service said.


Economic activity by institutions of the city produced 14.1 million euros, 18.5% of the sum projected for the full year. Other revenue totaled 420,000 euros or 23.5% of the 12-month target.


Support from the state and external finance totaled 20.2 million euros, amounting to 16.3% of the budget target.


Expenditures made by the city in January and February totaled 109.5 million euros, which corresponds to 16% of the budgeted full-year amount.


The city's treasury had 53.1 million euros in free assets at the end of February.




