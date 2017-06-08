Financial Services, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.03.2018, 11:08
Lithuania's Novaturas IPO share price at EUR 10.5
BC, Vilnius, 09.03.2018.Print version
Novaturas, Lithuanian tour organizer operated by Central and Eastern Europe's largest private-capital investment fund Enterprise Investors, is selling its shares for 10.5 euros apiece during the initial public offering (IPO), reports LETA/BNS.
According to a press release from Novaturas, 27% of the company's shares has been distributed, with the total value of the offer expected to reach 22.1 mln euros. Based on the final IPO share price, the company's capitalization will total 82 mln euros.
Retail investors will probably receive 5.8% of all shares of the offer, with bids already reduced by about 40 percent.
Other articles:
- 09.03.2018 Vilnius meeting with Polish PM to focus on joint projects
- 09.03.2018 ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged
- 09.03.2018 Lithuania's annual inflation remains highest in Baltic states
- 08.03.2018 Some 2,000 cars in line to enter Estonia in Ivangorod
- 08.03.2018 Lithuania's transpmin expects navigation growth after decline in port fees
- 08.03.2018 Вкус Франции в Риге представят 14 латвийских ресторанов
- 08.03.2018 EU to allot EUR 27.6 mln for improving public buildings' energy efficiency in Latvia
- 08.03.2018 U.S. partners tell Latvia banks are still involved in money laundering schemes
- 08.03.2018 Американские партнеры намекнули Латвии об отмыве денег в латвийских банках
- 08.03.2018 В Ивангороде въезда в Эстонию ждали около 2000 автомобилей