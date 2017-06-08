Lithuania's Novaturas IPO share price at EUR 10.5

Novaturas, Lithuanian tour organizer operated by Central and Eastern Europe's largest private-capital investment fund Enterprise Investors, is selling its shares for 10.5 euros apiece during the initial public offering (IPO), reports LETA/BNS.

According to a press release from Novaturas, 27% of the company's shares has been distributed, with the total value of the offer expected to reach 22.1 mln euros. Based on the final IPO share price, the company's capitalization will total 82 mln euros.





Retail investors will probably receive 5.8% of all shares of the offer, with bids already reduced by about 40 percent.