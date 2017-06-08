ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave its key interest rates unchanged, reports LETA.

The governing council of the ECB at its meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, left the main refinancing rate at 0%.





The rate on the marginal lending facility remains at 0.25%, and on deposits at -0.4%, meaning banks pay to park money with the ECB.





These ECB rates have remained unchanged since March 16, 2016.