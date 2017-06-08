Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services
ECB leaves key interest rates unchanged
The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave its key interest rates unchanged, reports LETA.
The governing council of the ECB at its meeting in
Frankfurt, Germany, left the main refinancing rate at 0%.
The rate on the marginal lending facility remains at 0.25%,
and on deposits at -0.4%, meaning banks pay to park money with the ECB.
These ECB rates have remained unchanged since March 16,
2016.
