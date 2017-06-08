Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
Rietumu Banka works as usual, in line with its long-term development strategy
"The intense information background around the latest
developments in the Latvian financial sector, of course, has attracted
attention of some customers. However, as far as it is known, these events refer
to particular market players and do not affect the country’s overall financial
situation, according to Latvia’s officials," she said.
International credit rating agency Moody’s on Monday published a comment in relation to the situation
in the Latvian banking system, following the EU Single Resolution Board’s
announcement on liquidation of Latvia’s ABLV
Bank, saying that such high-profile incidents shake the Latvian banking
system and their credit ratings. Although the developments are credit negative
for all banks, those that rely more heavily on non-resident deposits to fund
their operations are the most vulnerable, including ABLV Bank, Rietumu Banka,
and Norvik Banka, Moody’s said.
In terms of assets,
Rietumu Banka was the fourth largest bank in Latvia in September 2017. The
bank's main shareholders are Esterkin
Family Investments (33.12%), Maltese company Boswell (International) Consulting Limited (33.11%), and Suharenko Family Investments (17.34 %).
Bonds issued by Rietumu Banka are
quoted on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
