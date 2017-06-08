Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:40
Bank of Latvia buys EUR 6.8 mln worth of securities under ECB program
In January this year, the Bank of Latvia bought securities for EUR 80.475
million.
The Latvian central bank bought up securities for EUR 1.808 billion in
2015, for EUR 2.549 billion in 2016 and for EUR 2.363 billion in 2017 under the
ECB program.
The securities purchase program was launched in March 2015 pursuing the
Eurosystem's (comprising the ECB and national central banks of the euro area)
objective of keeping medium-term inflation rates below, but close to, 2%. The
expanded assets purchase program originally encompassed three programs: the
PSPP, CBPP3 (the covered bond purchase program) and ABSPP (the asset-backed
securities purchase program).
Under the ECB program, the Bank of Latvia, just like the central banks of
all other eurozone countries, is expected to buy up local government bonds and
supranational securities.
- 14.02.2018 Lithuania's Eksma set to enter medical laser market
- 14.02.2018 FinMin raises Latvia’s economic growth forecast for 2018 to 4%
- 14.02.2018 Latvian ports see cargo turnover fall 22.1% in January
- 14.02.2018 Court orders Rigas Satiksme to suspend its contract with RMS minibus operator as of 2019
- 14.02.2018 Latvia interested in expanding economic cooperation with UAE
- 14.02.2018 EC member: Lithuania made progress in boosting traffic safety
- 14.02.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-time houses in Riga up 0.7% in January
- 14.02.2018 Olainfarm plans to start packing five of its products for Belarus market
- 14.02.2018 Transport, environmental, social inclusion and education projects show greatest progress in absorption of EU funds in Latvia
- 14.02.2018 Supply of standard-design apartments in Riga up 5% in January