Baltic, Financial Services, Insurance
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 08:02
Ergo insurer posts EUR 8.6 mln in Baltic profit in 2017
The amount of insurance premiums underwritten by Ergo in the Baltic states grew by 17.6% or EUR 36 million
year-on-year to EUR 242 million in 2017, while indemnity payments rose 7% or
EUR 9.2 million to EUR 142.6 million.
Grinberga also said that the group’s market share in the Baltic states
reached 14.6%.
Premium subscription increased by 22% in non-life insurance, 6.1% in life
insurance, and 12.5% in health insurance.
The biggest indemnities last year were paid in Lithuania, including EUR 2.4
million paid to a farm that had to cull its pigs due to the African swine fever
outbreak. The biggest indemnity paid in Estonia was worth EUR 450,000 in motor
own damage (MOD) insurance, and Latvia’s biggest claim was EUR 250,000 in
property insurance for fire damage.
Grinberga said that Ergo last
year subscribed EUR 70.6 million in premiums in Latvia, up EUR 11 million from
2016, including EUR 30 million subscribed in non-life insurance, growing 17.5%,
and EUR 40.6 million subscribed in life and property insurance, up EUR 6.6
million year-on-year.
In Latvia Ergo also paid EUR 43.7
million in indemnities or by EUR 3 million more than in 2016, including EUR 2.8
million paid in health insurance.
Ergo CEO in the Baltic
countries Kestutis Bagdonavicius
voiced satisfaction over last year’s results. "Despite the large amount
paid in indemnities to customers, we have achieved a considerable growth in all
areas – we have suprassed the Baltic insurance market growth pace, achieved a
considerable rise in premium subscription. This year we will continue business
development, focusing on technical results and profitability in all business
segments," he said.
In 2016 Ergo group’s profit in
the Baltic states was EUR 4.5 million.
The Baltic insurance group is part of Ergo
International AG, one of Europe's largest insurance companies with headquarters
in Dusseldorf.
- 13.02.2018 Estonia's unemployment stood at 5.2% in January
- 12.02.2018 Жители Литвы больше других граждан ЕС обеспокоены ценами
- 12.02.2018 Налоговое бремя на рабочую силу в Латвии - самое высокое в Балтии
- 12.02.2018 Латвийцы в 2017 году стали больше играть в азартные игры и лотереи
- 12.02.2018 Youth in Latvia more eager to start their own business than in Lithuania and Estonia
- 12.02.2018 Nordic, Baltic countries update cooperation agreement on ensuring financial stability
- 12.02.2018 Цены на горючее в Таллине и Вильнюсе понизились
- 12.02.2018 Летние цветы и цвета – зимой, в галерее банка Rietumu
- 12.02.2018 В Латвии больше молодых людей готовы начать свой бизнес, чем в Литве и Эстонии