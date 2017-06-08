Lithuanians' blockchain startup WePower raises USD 40 mln

WePower, a blockchain-based green energy trading platform developed by Lithuanians, said it has raised 40 million US dollars from over 22,900 people during its initial coin offering (ICO), making it the largest token sale in the energy industry so far. The ICO closed on Feb. 1, informs LETA/BNS.

"22,933 people contributed to help us deliver our mission of accelerating renewable energy development and shifting the world towards a more sustainable living," the company said.

"Together we have achieved the largest and most subscribed token sale in the energy industry. It was an important milestone for us but more importantly, such strong support from your side has shown that green energy and sustainability are some of the most important challenges that could be solved with the blockchain technology," it said.

WePower helps renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their own energy tokens.