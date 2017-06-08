Energy, Financial Services, Lithuania
Lithuanians' blockchain startup WePower raises USD 40 mln
WePower, a blockchain-based green energy trading platform developed by Lithuanians, said it has raised 40 million US dollars from over 22,900 people during its initial coin offering (ICO), making it the largest token sale in the energy industry so far. The ICO closed on Feb. 1, informs LETA/BNS.
"22,933 people contributed to help us deliver our mission of
accelerating renewable energy development and shifting the world towards a more
sustainable living," the company said.
"Together we have achieved the largest and most subscribed token sale
in the energy industry. It was an important milestone for us but more
importantly, such strong support from your side has shown that green energy and
sustainability are some of the most important challenges that could be solved
with the blockchain technology," it said.
WePower helps renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their
own energy tokens.
