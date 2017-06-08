Banks, Estonia, Financial Services, Loan
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:49
Profit of Coop Pank totals EUR 4.5 mln in 2017
The bank's
loan portfolio grew 56% and deposit portfolio 24% last year. Coop Pank's market share on the Estonian
banking market in the section of deposits grew from 1.5% to 2% and in the
section of loans from 0.9% to 1.3% on year.
The number of customers increased by 4,600 in 2017 and
at the end of the year the bank had nearly 36,000 clients. In addition, Coop
Finants, a subsidiary that specializes on small loans, had nearly 95,000
customers.
According to the bank's CEO Margus Rink, Coop Pank's biggest goal
for 2018 is increasing operation volumes. He added that the bank is to offer
cash services at Coop stores this spring.
Coop Pank is a bank
based on Estonian capital, which has 14 bank branches across Estonia that offer
services from everyday banking to loans and leasing. In addition, the bank is
opening bank offices in Coop stores across Estonia. Coop Pank along with
its subsidiaries employs approximately 200 people at its headquarters and in 14
offices located across Estonia. Coop Pank 's major owner is Coop
Eesti -- a group consisting of 19 regional consumers' cooperatives that handles
the sales of food and consumer goods and has 350 stores and approximately
600,000 regular customers.
- 06.02.2018 In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%
- 06.02.2018 SEB raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth estimate to 3.5%
- 06.02.2018 Latvian FinMin against banning offshore companies from bidding for public contracts
- 06.02.2018 Land border between Estonia, Russia fully marked
- 06.02.2018 Estonian, Beijing chambers of commerce sign cooperation agreement
- 06.02.2018 Latvian farmers received more than 30% financing allocated for Rural Development Program 2014-2020
- 06.02.2018 Icebreakers have assisted ships 46 times off Parnu
- 05.02.2018 Lux Express купит 15 новых автобусов Scania Irizar
- 05.02.2018 Январь стал рекордным по количеству заявок от соискателей рабочих мест в Эстонии
- 05.02.2018 Вопрос вреда от завода Est-For всего лишь в стоимости компромисса