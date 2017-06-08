Budget, Financial Services, Latvia
Riga closes 2017 with budget surplus of nearly EUR 15 mln
The Riga municipality has closed 2017 with a budget surplus of EUR 14.85 million, the Finance Department of the Riga City Council said, cites LETA.
The budget surplus against the revenue is plus 1.7%.
Revenue to the city budget from personal income tax was EUR 16.6 million above the target, revenue from gambling tax was by EUR 0.6 million higher than planned but revenue from real estate tax was EUR 0.8 million below the target last year.
Originally it was planned that Riga's municipal budget in 2017 would have a deficit of EUR 28.9 million.
