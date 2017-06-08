Banks, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia
95% Latvian lats banknotes, 39% coins exchanged for euros by late 2017
According to the Bank of Latvia data, abut LVL 2 million were exchanged
into euros last year.
The Latvian central bank reported that 39%of lats coins, worth LVL 28
million (EUR 39.8 million) and 95%of lats banknotes, worth LVL 937 million (EUR
1.333 billion), has been taken out of circulation by the end of 2017.
Altogether 146.4 million coins and 47 million banknotes have been taken out of
circulation.
At the end of last year, 342.4 million lats coins weighing 786 tons still
had not been exchanged for euros. Most of the lats coins not yet exchanged are
of the smallest denominations – one-santims coins and two-santims coins,
altogether 240.4 million coins. The number of the remaining one-lats coins is
24.2 million, including special design coins.
Most of the lats banknotes that had not yet been exchanged are five-lats
banknotes (1.7 million banknotes) and 20-lats banknotes (860,000 banknotes).
Latvia joined the euro area on January 1, 2014, becoming its 18th member.
