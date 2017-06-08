Banks, Deposits, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:52
Latvian banking sector makes EUR 237 mln profit in 11 months
According to
the regulator’s provisional data, 11 Latvian banks and four branches of foreign
banks showed profit in the first 11 months of this year. Their aggregate share
in the banking sector’s assets was roughly 93%.
The total amount of nonbank deposits did not change
much in November, staying at EUR 20.1 billion. Resident deposits slightly
increased, with deposits made by financial institutions growing by 9% or EUR
62.4 million, household deposits rising 1% or EUR 62 million, and government
deposits declining 9% or EUR 181 million. Nonresident deposits were down 0.2%
or EUR 18 million.
The banking sector’s portfolio of resident corporate
loans grew 0.7% or EUR 47.4 million, but the banking sector’s total loan
portfolio contracted 0.5% or EUR 77.5 as loans taken by nonresident clients and
resident households decreased by 5% or EUR 110.1 million and 0.1% or EUR 6.5
million respectively. The total value of the banking sector’s loan portfolio
was EUR 14.7 billion at the end of November.
In the 11 months of 2016 the Latvian banking sector
generated EUR 440.121 million in aggregate profit.
- 02.12.2018 IMMER Digital: an innovative approach to manufacturing flexible packaging
- 29.12.2017 In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
- 29.12.2017 Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 House of the Blackheads in Tallinn has to be returned to the brotherhood
- 29.12.2017 Healthcare expenses in Estonia up 6.9% on year in 2016
- 29.12.2017 Russia asks to enforce more than EUR 20 mln from airBaltic in relation to bankrupt Investbank
- 29.12.2017 Liepaja has started several ambitious projects in 2017
- 29.12.2017 Citadele Index: 2017 most positive year for builders in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 Латвийские пограничники закупят два итальянских вертолета