Tax revenue in Latvia grows by 7.7% in January-November
Tax revenue to the general government consolidated budget in
January-November 2017 was at 101% of the target, with actual revenue being EUR
74.7 million higher than planned.
According to the State Treasury data, the surplus in the general government
consolidated budget in January-November this year was EUR 116.6 million or by
EUR 23.7 million less than in January-November 2016.
In November 2017, the general government consolidated budget had a deficit
of EUR 145.2 million due to lower revenue from foreign financial aid.
Revenue to the general government consolidated budget totaled EUR 8.724
billion in January-November 2017, up by EUR 497.1 million or 6% from the
eleven-month period in 2016.
Revenue from labor tax was above the target due to the increase of the
average wage. At the same time, revenue from value-added tax (VAT) was EUR 2.3
million short of the target but the Finance Ministry expects annual revenue
from VAT to meet the target.
Non-tax revenues in January-November 2017 were EUR 501.7 million, down EUR
20.5 million or 3.9% year-on-year.
Expenditure in the Latvian general government consolidated budget in the
first eleven months of this year was EUR 8.607 billion, which is a growth by
EUR 520.7 million or 6.4% year-on-year. Higher expenditure was mostly due to
increased capital expenditure resulting from more active implementation of the
EU funds and growth of wages.
