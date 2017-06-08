Tax revenue in Latvia grows by 7.7% in January-November

Like in previous months, tax revenue continued growing in November 2017, and total tax revenue in the first eleven months of 2017 increased 7.7% compared to the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said, adding that the annual growth in 2017 probably would be the same, informs LETA.

Tax revenue to the general government consolidated budget in January-November 2017 was at 101% of the target, with actual revenue being EUR 74.7 million higher than planned.

According to the State Treasury data, the surplus in the general government consolidated budget in January-November this year was EUR 116.6 million or by EUR 23.7 million less than in January-November 2016.

In November 2017, the general government consolidated budget had a deficit of EUR 145.2 million due to lower revenue from foreign financial aid.

Revenue to the general government consolidated budget totaled EUR 8.724 billion in January-November 2017, up by EUR 497.1 million or 6% from the eleven-month period in 2016.

Revenue from labor tax was above the target due to the increase of the average wage. At the same time, revenue from value-added tax (VAT) was EUR 2.3 million short of the target but the Finance Ministry expects annual revenue from VAT to meet the target.

Non-tax revenues in January-November 2017 were EUR 501.7 million, down EUR 20.5 million or 3.9% year-on-year.

Expenditure in the Latvian general government consolidated budget in the first eleven months of this year was EUR 8.607 billion, which is a growth by EUR 520.7 million or 6.4% year-on-year. Higher expenditure was mostly due to increased capital expenditure resulting from more active implementation of the EU funds and growth of wages.