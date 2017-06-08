SPEAR’S Russia recognised Rietumu as the Best Bank in CIS and Baltic States

On December 19th, the annual ceremony of SPEARʼS Russia Wealth Management Awards was held in Moscow. Rietumu Bank won in the nomination “Best Private Bank in CIS and Baltic States”, informed BC bank’s press service.

The participants of the competition were leaders of the banking area, capital management industry and related industries from different countries. Among the nominees, there were Alpha-Bank, VTB, Sberbank, Credit Suisse, Citibank, UniCredit Bank, UBS Switzerland, Rothschild Private Wealth, Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management and other banks, management and investment companies and a number of leading specialists in finance.



Rietumu, being one of the biggest banks of Latvia and widely operating on international markets, has received the SPEARʼS Russia Wealth Management Award for the seventh time.



“SPEARʼS is an excellent Christmas present for Rietumu Bank and for me personally. The year ending was not easy: there were plenty of nice things: our Bank celebrated its jubilee – a quarter of a century on the market, and we were glad to meet our customers, partners and friends, including from Russia, who arrived for our celebrations. We have been cooperating with many of them for a long time; we value their trust and aim at providing all possible support. But there were difficulties as well – in this respect big business is similar to ordinary human life. Thus, it is extremely pleasant to receive this award again. The most important thing for us is stability, trust of customers and respect of professionals. And the SPEARʼS award denotes exactly this. The award demonstrates again that our bank does its business well and goes the right way,” said the President of Rietumu Bank Alexander Pankov.



Winners in each category were determined by a jury chaired by Arman Dzhilavyan, Managing Partner of MEDIACRAT.



The course of voting by industry professionals and the work of the jury was followed by the independent consultant for the award, the company PricewaterhouseCoopers.



SPEAR'S Russia Wealth Management Awards is the first annual award in Russia for the best representatives of the private banking industry, wealth management and related industries. This award is granted analogous to the famous British SPEAR’S Wealth Management Awards, which is organised by the SPEAR'S UK magazine each year in London.



According to experts, the SPEAR’S Russia magazine and its award occupy a unique place in the market of financial services. This is a rare opportunity to provide an independent objective assessment of the professional qualities of this community’s participants and celebrate their achievements over the past year.