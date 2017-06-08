Swedbank, SEB earn most of Lithuania's banking profits in 10 months

The majority of Lithuanian banks and foreign bank branches posted a profit for January through September 2017, with Swedbank and SEB Bankas contributing the bulk of the banking system's earnings, writes LETA/BNS, according to figures released by the central bank.

The sector's aggregate profits for the nine months edged up by 252,000 euros, or 0.1%, year-on-year to 178.094 million euros. Ten banks and foreign bank branches operated at a profit and three market participants suffered losses.

Swedbank's consolidated profits increased by 15.5% year-on-year to 85.457 million euros, accounting for 48% to the sector's overall earnings. SEB Bankas' profits declined by 1.9% to 65.63 million euros, or 36.3% of the total profits.

DNB Bankas, the country's third-biggest bank by assets, reported 22.188 million euros in net losses for the period. According to the Bank of Lithuania's report, these losses were due to provisions related to the future use of the bank's IT systems as part of preparations for its merger with Nordea.

Citadele's profit for the nine months fell by 8% year-on-year to 1.95 million euros.

Seven foreign bank branches recorded 22.285 million euros in combined profits for the reporting period, versus 23.3 million euros in losses a year earlier.