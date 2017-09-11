Energy, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.12.2019, 20:43
ESO, Ignitis Gamyba set to delist from Vilnius stock exchange
BC, Vilnius, 04.12.2019.Print version
Lithuania's state-owned energy group Ignitis Group is set to delist its subsidiaries, Ignitis Gamyba and Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO), from the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
The two companies said in a stock exchange release that their shareholders decided on Wednesday to delist all of their shares from trading on the market.
The shareholders authorized Ignitis Group to launch a tender offer to buy the outstanding shares in ESO and Ignitis Gamyba.
More detailed information on the terms of the tender offer, including the price, will be made public after the central Bank of Lithuania approves the tender offer circular.
It was said earlier that the tender offer prices would be set based on the weighted average market price of the shares for the past 24 months, at 0.788 euros for ESO and 0.575 euros for Ignitis Gamyba.
Ignitis Group holds 96.82% of shares in Ignitis Gamyba and 94.79% in ESO.
Other articles:
- 04.12.2019 Lithuanian Railways' profit should exceed EUR 50 mln this year, CEO says
- 04.12.2019 EIT scales up support for innovators across Europe in 2020
- 04.12.2019 Likelihood of Latvia's inclusion in "grey list" uncomfortably high - Kazaks
- 04.12.2019 Vice-mayor Kleins instructs Rigas Satiksme lawyers to assess possibility to terminate contract with Rigas Karte
- 04.12.2019 20 000 латвийцев получат минимальную пенсию в размере 88-208 евро в 2020 году
- 04.12.2019 Moneyval: Латвия может попасть в серую зону
- 04.12.2019 Growth rate of wages reminds us that days of cheap labour are over
- 04.12.2019 “Газпром" в конце декабря предложит на аукционе акции Conexus
- 04.12.2019 Stiemo будет собирать в Литве экспериментальные батареи
- 04.12.2019 Russian Gazprom to auction its stake in Conexus at starting price of EUR 79 mln