Year-to-date Gazprom`s gas exports to Austria exceed record supplies of 2018

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV, took place in St. Petersburg, informed Gazprom`s press service.

The parties discussed the topical issues of cooperation, highlighting in particular the growth of gas supplies to Austria, which has continued for the fifth year in a row.





According to provisional data, from January 1 to November 21, 2019, Gazprom delivered to the country 12.7 bn cubic meters of gas, which was 2.8% more than in the entire year of 2018, a record-breaking year in terms of Gazprom's exports to Austria. The increase from the same period of the previous year made up 33.5% (3.2 bn cubic meters).





Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Furthermore, potential cooperation in the LNG segment under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2019 was also discussed at the meeting.





OMV AG is Gazprom's main partner in Austria. The companies cooperate in gas production, transportation and supplies.





In 2018, Gazprom supplied to Austria 12.3 bn cubic meters of gas, an increase of 34.8% (3.2 bn cubic meters) from 2017 (9.1 bn cubic meters).





In June 2018, an Agreement was signed to extend until 2040 the existing contract between Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH for Russian gas supplies to Austria.





In June 2019, Gazprom and OMV entered into the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the LNG sector.





Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50% of the total cost of the project.