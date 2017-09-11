New Novatek LNG cargo expected in Klaipeda

A new small cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Novatek is expected to come to Klaipeda on Tuesday, marking the seventh such delivery in the new gas year that started in early October, informed LETA/BNS.

Based on information on the vessel position tracking websites Marinetraffic.com and Myshiptracking.com, the Coral Fungia gas carrier is coming from Russia' Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk where Novatek has a LNG facility.





Klaipedos Nafta, the Klaipeda terminal's operator, told that the tanker was to deliver around 9,500 cubic meters of LNG to the Lithuanian port, but gave no further details.





Four large cargoes of around 138,000 cubic meters of LNG each have also arrived in Klaipeda from the Norwegian port of Melkoya since early October.