Estonia's Elenger to import gas via Klaipeda LNG terminal

Estonia's privately-owned energy company Elenger has become the fifth customer of the Klaipeda liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, Klaipedos Nafta, the terminal's operator, said LETA/BNS.

Elenger's first LNG cargo is expected to arrive in Klaipeda in the second half of November, it said in a press release.





This is the LNG terminal's third new user this year. It signed a contract with Lithuania's energy resources trading company Imlitex in early June and a contract with Estonia's energy group Eesti Energia in August.





The terminal is also used by Lithuania's state-run power and gas supplier Ignitis (former Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas) and the fertilizer manufacturer Achema.

Margus Kaasik, a member of the management board at Elenger, says the decision to purchase natural gas through the Klaipeda LNG terminal is a long-planned strategic move by the company.





"This gives us access to the global market and means better prices for our customers as more sources of supply are opened," he was quoted as saying in the press release.





In addition to the natural gas supply business, Elenger also sells electricity and is engaged in solar power and biomethane activities, and develops various energy solutions.





In May, Eesti Gaas launched its new brand, Elenger, for operations in the neighboring markets of Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.