Construction, Cooperation, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 23.10.2019, 12:36
Japan is getting involved in Baltic synchronization project – Lithuania's energmin
"The power transmission operators from all Baltic states are starting cooperation with Japan's operator Tepco and plan to carry out an analysis on the Baltic system's frequency, to determine the demand for synthetic inertia in the Baltic states, capabilities, parameters. It would contribute to ensuring the stability of the Baltic states' system, and would also facilitate the integration of renewable energy resources," Vaiciunas told.
The study, to be launch in the spring, was on Wednesday discussed with the Japanese business federation Keidanren and the country's companies.
"This study was mentioned today as the most concrete example of our cooperation. It was agreed in principle that it should be done, and now discussions are ongoing on its content. It would started in April and would take a year, and then it could evolve into specific pilot projects," the minister said.
In his words, Japanese companies are interested in participation in the synchronization project and also the decommissioning of the Ignalina nuclear power plant.
Also in Tokyo on Wednesday, Vaiciunas signed a memorandum of cooperation in the area of energy.
- 23.10.2019 США, ЕЦБ и полиция Латвии расследуют возможное отмывание денег в Swedbank
- 23.10.2019 В Риге встречаются министры туризма Китая и стран Центральной и Восточной Европы
- 22.10.2019 Finnish retailer Stockmann considering selling garment retailer Lindex
- 22.10.2019 Минфин Эстонии: штраф за отмывание денег может составить миллиарды долларов
- 22.10.2019 Европейский суд: страны ЕС должны охранять волков
- 22.10.2019 Vilnius Ranked as Nr. 1 City in Tech Startups FDI Attraction Index
- 22.10.2019 Estonian finmin: Money laundering fine may amount to billions
- 22.10.2019 Estonia: TransferWise expands to UAE
- 22.10.2019 Estonia: Entrepreneurs of Saaremaa island seeking Kuressaare-Stockholm air connection
- 22.10.2019 New large LNG shipment from Norway arrives in Klaipeda