Lithuania's public procurement body allows Amber Grid to sign GIPL contract with Alvora

The Public Procurement Office (VPT) has given the green light for the power transmission grid operator Amber Grid to sign a 100-million-euro contract for the construction of the Lithuanian part of the Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) with the winning bidder Alvora and its partner Siauliu Dujotekio Statyba, informed LETA/BNS.

VPT says in its conclusion released on Monday that the irregularities it has identified did not affect the outcome of the bidding process and, therefore, it is lifting the suspension it imposed on the signing of the contract on September 10.





"Within our evaluation framework, we could not make any other decision," VPT Director Diana Vilyte told. "More broadly, there'll be the court's judgment; we'll see," she added.





According to VPT's conclusion, Alvora failed to provide all the documents to prove that its subcontractors – Vekada, Izvalga, Dzukijos Statyba, Sakiu Hidrotechnika and Zemetra – meet all the requirements. It did not always provide up-to-date documents either.





The office also notes that the most economically advantageous tender will be determined by courts after examining lawsuits filed by MT Group, the runner-up bidder.





Last Wedneday, the Vilnius Regional Court rejected, for the third time, MT Group's request to temporarily suspend the public procurement process and bar Amber Grid from signing the contract with Alvora.





MT Group has appealed all of the Vilnius court's decisions to the Court of Appeals.

Amber Grid originally planned to sign the contract with Alvora, worth 79.85 mln euros not including VAT, in September.





It remains unclear when the contract might be signed. According to unofficial information available to LETA/BNS, it will not be signed until the irregularities identified by VPT have been removed. Amber Grid may also wait for the Court of Appeal's rulings.





The company is implementing the GIPL project together with Poland's gas transmission system operator Gaz-System. The gas link is expected to be launched in late 2021.





The GIPL project is estimated to cost 500 mln euros in total, including up to 136 mln euros in Lithuania. The project has been allocated up to 295.4 mln euros in EU funding, including up to 58 mln euros for Lithuania.