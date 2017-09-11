Skulte LNG terminal will be healthy competition for Klaipeda terminal - Latvijas Gaze

The planned Skulte liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal will create a healthy competition for Klaipeda LNG terminal, Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility board chairman Aigars Kalvitis said LETA.

He underscored that a fair and properly arranged energy market will be of benefit to Latvia's consumer and improve economic competitiveness.





Kalvitis said that Latvijas Gaze is following the trends in the European and the world energy markets and actively support entrance of new energy products in the Latvian and Baltic markets.





Skulte port has been named as one of the realistic locations for an LNG terminal where Skulte LNG Terminal company is developing this project. The company's council member Arnfinn Unum told LETA earlier that the company plans to attract one large strategic investor that will own the majority share in the terminal.





Lsm.lv portal reported that the project's strategic investor could be South Korean company Korea Gas Corporation. A delegation from the Economics Ministry plans to reach an agreement with the company by late October.





Skulte LNG Terminal was registered in 2016, and has a share capital of 42,000. There is no information on Firmas.lv business database about the company's owners and true beneficiaries.