Wholesale electricity prices fall across Baltics w-o-w- Elektrum Lietuva

Wholesale electricity prices declined across the Baltic region last week, with the lowest price registered in Lithuania, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

Week-on-week, the average electricity price in both Lithuania and Latvia fell by 17%, to EUR 45.9 and EUR 46.1 per megawatt-hour (MWh), respectively, and moved down by 19% to EUR 45.7 in Estonia.





The independent electricity supplier said the prices were mostly driven down by increased power imports from the Nordic region and third countries.

The Baltic region's total power consumption grew by 1% on September 30-October 6 w-o-w to 524 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





The three countries' overall electricity production decreased by 21% to 247 GWh, covering 47% of the region's needs.