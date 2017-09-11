Baltic, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 08.10.2019, 12:10
Wholesale electricity prices fall across Baltics w-o-w- Elektrum Lietuva
BC, Vilnius, 08.10.2019.Print version
Wholesale electricity prices declined across the Baltic region last week, with the lowest price registered in Lithuania, Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.
Week-on-week, the average electricity price in both Lithuania and Latvia fell by 17%, to EUR 45.9 and EUR 46.1 per megawatt-hour (MWh), respectively, and moved down by 19% to EUR 45.7 in Estonia.
The independent electricity supplier said the prices were mostly driven down by increased power imports from the Nordic region and third countries.
The Baltic region's total power consumption grew by 1% on September 30-October 6 w-o-w to 524 gigawatt-hours (GWh).
The three countries' overall electricity production decreased by 21% to 247 GWh, covering 47% of the region's needs.
Other articles:
- 08.10.2019 Lithuania posts 0.9% monthly inflation for September
- 08.10.2019 Lithuanian Railways' track-building arm expects to keep most orders
- 08.10.2019 Continental set to launch production in Lithuania this week
- 07.10.2019 EU approves EUR 4.9 mln for Lithuanian-Latvian gas pipeline
- 07.10.2019 Perry in Vilnius: US LNG will become increasingly competitive
- 07.10.2019 Continental приступает к производству в Каунасском районе
- 07.10.2019 Рик Перри: Nord Stream 2 увеличит влияние России во внешней политике ЕС
- 07.10.2019 Электроэнергия в Литве подорожает без импорта из Беларуси
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: Increasing number of households opting for renewable energy
- 04.10.2019 Lithuania asks 5 food multinationals for explanations over product composition