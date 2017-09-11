Estonia: Increasing number of households opting for renewable energy

Compared with 2018, the number of green energy contracts serviced by the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia has increased by a third -- as of September some 15,000 households run on electricity produced fully from renewable resources, writes LETA/BNS.

Electricity packages offered by Eesti Energia also include a green energy package, which fully consists of renewable energy. Ester Ausmees, the company's head of B2C in Estonia, said that environmentally friendly attitudes are becoming increasingly popular and people have begun to realize that caring about the environment is not just some luxury.





Opting for the green energy package has less of an effect on electricity bills than people generally think. The price of one kilowatt-hour of green energy is on average five % higher than that in the fixed package.





"Therefore, if the electricity bill totals 30 euros, opting for renewable energy only generally adds one more euro," Ausmees said.





The higher the number of customers who have chosen renewable energy the larger the share thereof in electricity production as a whole. Carbon emissions decline proportionately as well. 100 % of Eesti Energia's green electricity is generated from renewable sources, such as solar, wind and hydro energy, and is also produced from municipal waste, biogas and biomass.





Eesti Energia aims to produce 45% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2023. This goal is shouldered by the company's renewable energy arm Enefit Green, the production of renewable energy of which has grown by 3.5 times in the past year alone.





The number of households producing their own energy with solar panels or other production installations is on the rise as well. Customers who have concluded a corresponding electricity contract with Eesti Energia presently number over 1,000.