Estonia: Increasing number of households opting for renewable energy
Electricity packages offered by Eesti Energia also
include a green energy package, which fully consists of renewable energy. Ester
Ausmees, the company's head of B2C in Estonia, said that environmentally
friendly attitudes are becoming increasingly popular and people have begun to
realize that caring about the environment is not just some luxury.
Opting for the green energy package has less of an effect on
electricity bills than people generally think. The price of
one kilowatt-hour of green energy is on average five % higher than that in
the fixed package.
"Therefore, if the electricity bill totals 30 euros,
opting for renewable energy only generally adds one more euro," Ausmees
said.
The higher the number of customers who have chosen renewable
energy the larger the share thereof in
electricity production as a whole. Carbon emissions decline
proportionately as well. 100 % of Eesti Energia's green
electricity is generated from renewable sources, such as solar, wind
and hydro energy, and is also produced from municipal waste, biogas and
biomass.
Eesti Energia aims to produce 45% of its electricity
from renewable sources by 2023. This goal is shouldered by the company's
renewable energy arm Enefit Green, the production of renewable energy of
which has grown by 3.5 times in the past year alone.
The number of households producing their own energy with
solar panels or other production installations is on the rise as well.
Customers who have concluded a corresponding electricity contract with Eesti
Energia presently number over 1,000.
