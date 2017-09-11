Ecology, Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Environmental activists: No legal basis for establishing Northwestern Estonian wind farm
Enefit Green has submitted to public display an
environmental impact assessment of a Northwestern Estonian coastal waters wind
farm, according to which the company is planning an up to 1,100 megawatt
off-shore wind farm near the island of Hiiumaa. A public discussion will
be held at the Kardla culture center at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18. Representatives of Hiiu
Tuul explained to the developers that a ruling of the Administrative
Law Chamber of the Supreme Court of Estonia in August 2018 revoked a county
plan regarding the development areas of wind farms. A plan of the sea area of
Hiiumaa in which there are no wind energy development areas would be integrated
into the nationwide sea area plan.
The top court revoked the wind energy development areas as
the report concerning strategic assessment of environmental impact featured
significant shortcomings and on this basis there could not be a firm
conviction that these proposed areas are suitable for the development of wind
energy. It has not been checked whether wind farms could be established in the
Hiiumaa sea area at all. The submission of an environmental impact assessment
report, which answers the question how to establish a wind farm, is not
appropriate for a state based on the rule of law in this situation, the NGO
said.
Hiiu Tuul said that for years, residents and
supporters of the island have fought to preserve the unique nature of Hiiumaa
and its sea area. In 2008-2010, over 8,000 signatures to the petition titled
"I do not want giant wind farms in Hiiumaa and the coastal sea of
Estonia!" and ahead of a public discussion of the environmental impact
assessment report of the Northwestern Estonian wind farm in March 2017,
residents of Hiiumaa expressed their stance at a picket.
