Lithuanian energy distributor ESO's Jan-Jul revenue down 15% to EUR 303.5 mln
Lithuania's electricity and natural gas distribution company Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) said on Friday that its revenue for January through July, 2019 fell 15 % y-o-y to 303.5 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.
Adjusted EBITDA for the seven months rose 1013.2% from a
year earlier to 107.9 mln euros, based on the company's preliminary results
released via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
Excluding the impact of the discontinued public electricity
supply activity, revenue for the seven months came in at 299.2 mln euros, a
rise of 1.4% on the same time last year.
ESO shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's
Main List. 94.98% of ESO shares are owned by Lithuania's state-run energy group
Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy).
