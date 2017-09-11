Estonia's Eesti Energia to use Lithuania's LNG terminal in Klaipeda

Estonia's energy group Eesti Energia will become the fourth client of Lithuania's LNG terminal based in Klaipeda, the terminal's operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda OIL, KN) said LETA.

On Thursday, a contract was signed with the Estonian company, and the first LNG shipment for the Eesti Energia, operating in the Baltic states, Finland, Sweden and Poland, will arrive in Klaipeda in lat September.





Eero Sirendi, head of energy treading at Eesti Energia, says the decision to use the LNG terminal in Klaipeda will allow buying gas for a competitive price.





KN says it has allocated Eesti Energia 0.061 TWh of regasification capacity, amounting to a small bunker vessel of 10,000 cubic meters, LETA/BNS estimates.





The Klaipeda terminal's customers in the current gas year include fertilizer manufacturer Achema, state-controlled Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) and Imlitex, which is part of the commodity trade group Imlitex Holdings.