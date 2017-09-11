Construction, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Lithuanian energy minister to discuss synchronization progress with Polish govt official
"The meeting will focus on the progress on the synchronization
of the Baltic power grids via Poland and the main tasks for the near
future as well as issues regarding the implementation of the submarine Harmony
Link between Lithuania and Poland," Aurelija Vernickaite, an
advisor to the minister, told.
According to her, Poland and Lithuania are actively
cooperating to ensure that all the necessary work on the synchronization
project runs smoothly and according to schedule.
In early August, the Lithuanian government endorsed a list
of 14 projects that are necessary for the synchronization and has initiated
planning procedures for four of these projects, including the construction
of a new submarine cable between Lithuania and Poland, named Harmony
Link.
Vaiciunas then told that the government had until September
10 to adopt an action plan for the implementation of the entire synchronization
project.
It will be a separate resolution setting out actions
and measures to be taken not only for infrastructure development, but also
for the desynchronization from the so-called BRELL ring.
In March, the European Commission approved a total of 323 mln
euros in funding to all three Baltic countries for the first
synchronization stage, including 125 mln euros to Lithuania.
In the second stage, the Harmony Link will be the most
expensive project with an estimated cost of around 850 mln euros. Plans also
call for building three synchronous compensators in each of the
three Baltic countries.
The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring,
which also includes Russia and Belarus, and remain dependent on the control
center in Moscow and the Russian electricity system.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to synchronize their
grids with Continental Europe and desynchronize from the post-Soviet IPS/UPS
system, known as the BRELL ring, by 2025.
