Russia's Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters of gas to Estonia in H1

The Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters or approximately 1,747 gigawatt-hours of natural gas to Estonia in the first six months of 2018, 30% less than during the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

Gas exports by Gazprom to Estonia in the first six months of 2018 amounted to 244 mln cubic meters, the Russian state-held gas giant said. The amount exported to Estonia was 255 mln cubic meters in the first six months of 2017 and 134 mln cubic meters in the first six months of 2016.

According to Estonian transmission system operator Elering, consumption of natural gas in Estonia in January-June 2019 dropped 11% year over year to 2,720 gigawatt-hours.