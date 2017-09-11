Energy, Estonia, Gas Market , Russia
Russia's Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters of gas to Estonia in H1
The Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters or approximately 1,747 gigawatt-hours of natural gas to Estonia in the first six months of 2018, 30% less than during the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.
According to Estonian transmission system operator
Elering, consumption of natural gas in Estonia in January-June 2019 dropped
11% year over year to 2,720 gigawatt-hours.
