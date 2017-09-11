Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.08.2019, 11:19
Electricity prices in Lithuania rise 9.6% in July from June - LET
The price on Nord Pool's Lithuanian bidding area
averaged 48.94 euros per megawatt-hour last month, close to Latvia's 48.95
euros and Estonia's 48.92 euros, the power and natural gas supply company
said.
M-o-m, electricity prices moved up across the Baltic region,
rising by 9.6% in both Lithuania and Latvia and by 12.6% in Estonia. Y-o-y,
electricity prices declined by 10.3% in both Lithuania and Latvia and
went down by 9.6% in Estonia.
The price in Sweden's fourth bidding area (SE4) averaged
37.34 euros per MWh last month.
"The difference between July electricity prices in
Lithuania and Sweden reached 11.6 euros per MWh. Such a big difference was
probably due to electricity production in Estonia remaining lower than
usual; it decreased by another 2.8% compared with June," Martynas
Boratinskas, head of business solutions at LET, said.
The company said lower power generation in Estonia will
likely continue to affect Baltic electricity prices in August.
Other factors will include lower-than-installed
transmission capacities with Latvia and Kaliningrad.
- 09.08.2019 Lithuania's Maxima Group selling Polish IT firm Infinite
- 09.08.2019 French energy services co Idex sets up business in Lithuania
- 08.08.2019 Еврейская община Литвы снова открыла офис и Вильнюсскую синагогу
- 08.08.2019 Латвийская компания будет импортировать в Литву калининградскую электроэнергию
- 08.08.2019 airBaltic создала специальную раскраску самолета Airbus A220-300 в честь Литвы
- 08.08.2019 Lithuania: The world's first digital collector coin is under way
- 08.08.2019 airBaltic Rolls Out Special Lithuanian Airbus A220-300 Livery
- 08.08.2019 Latvian company to import electricity to Lithuania from Kaliningrad
- 08.08.2019 Lithuanian Jewish Community reopens headquarters, synagogue
- 08.08.2019 Подозреваемый в загрязнении нефти россиянин стремится выйти на свободу