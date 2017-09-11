Baltic States – CIS, Energy, Energy Market, Latvia, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.08.2019, 18:42
Latvian company to import electricity to Lithuania from Kaliningrad
BC, Vilnius, 08.08.2019.Print version
Latvian company Spectrum Baltic plans to import electricity to Lithuania from the Russian region of Kaliningrad. Lithuania's National Energy Regulatory Council confirmed it to LETA/BNS on Thursday it had issued the company the necessary permit.
The council's documents show the Latvian company submitted a preliminary non-binding electricity purchase-sale contract signed with Baltiyskaya AES, an enterprise established by Russia's Rosenergoatom, which built the nuclear power plant in Kaliningrad.
The construction was halted in May, 2013 after more than a fifth of the work was completed. Baltiyskaya AES says it sells electricity.
The Russian news agency Interfax reported in July that Rosenergoatom planned to conserved the unfinished nuclear facility and allocate 0.464 bn roubles for the purpose this year.
Other articles:
- 08.08.2019 airBaltic Rolls Out Special Lithuanian Airbus A220-300 Livery
- 08.08.2019 Lithuanian Jewish Community reopens headquarters, synagogue
- 08.08.2019 Latvia: During the year, the average level of consumer prices increased by 2.9%
- 08.08.2019 After two years of poor harvests, farmers can finally breath a sigh of relief - agriculture organization
- 08.08.2019 Чтобы достичь среднего уровня ЕС, Латвии понадобится 89 лет
- 08.08.2019 Балтийская Международная Академия: новые вызовы и возможности
- 08.08.2019 Latvia: Police raid seven power plants on suspicions of MPC fraud
- 08.08.2019 Electronic systems plant to be built in Ogre for EUR 6.28 mln
- 08.08.2019 Latvia: Peat producer Compaqpeat raises turnover 4.9% in 2018
- 08.08.2019 Подозреваемый в загрязнении нефти россиянин стремится выйти на свободу