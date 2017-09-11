Gazprom calls meeting of Latvijas Gaze shareholders to replace supervisory board

An extraordinary meeting of Latvijas Gaze gas company’s shareholders has been called on October 9, 2019 to decide on replacing the company’s supervisory board (Council), Latvijas Gaze said in a statement to Nasdaq Riga.

The extraordinary shareholders meeting has been called at the request of Russia’s Gazprom, which is one of the Latvian gas company’s shareholders.





There are two points on the meeting’s agenda – recalling members of the Latvijas Gaze Council and election of a new Council.





The Latvijas Gaze Council is currently chaired by Kirill Seleznev, and his deputies are Juris Savickis and Oliver Giese. Other members of the council are David Stephen Harrison, Nicolas Merigo Cook, Matthias Kohlenbach, Hans-Peter Floren, Oleg Ivanov, Vitaly Khatko, Elena Mikhaylova and Igor Fedorov.





As reported, Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility posted EUR 297.778 ml n in net turnover last year, which was by 11.8% more than in 2017, while the company’s profit was EUR 23.193 mln, down 4.2%.





The total number of shares and the number of voting shares of Latvijas Gaze is 39,900,000.





Latvijas Gaze group's major shareholders were Gazprom (34% of shares), Marguerite Gas (28.97%), Uniper Ruhrgas International (18.26%), and Itera Latvija (16%). Latvijas Gaze shares are listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.