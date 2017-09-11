Nord Stream 2 Withdraws the 2017 Territorial Waters Route Application in Denmark

Nord Stream 2 has withdrawn its application for the route through Danish territorial waters south of Bornholm, thus terminating a more than 2-year lasting procedure. A formal notice letter was handed to the Danish Energy Agency today.

“We felt obliged to take this step because in more than two years since we filed this application, the former Danish government has not given any indication of coming to a decision”, explained Matthias Warnig, CEO of Nord Stream 2. “But both Nord Stream 2 and our investors need legal certainty and protection of legitimate expectations, which means a transparent and predictable decision-making process, especially against the backdrop of the advanced construction progress in the waters of the four other countries through which the pipeline stretches.”





The procedure for handling the application for the route north-west of Bornholm has been completed and shown that all technical and environmental prerequisites can be fulfilled, and a consent to the route as envisaged by UNCLOS1982 can be granted.





The application for south-east of Bornholm is still being processed, but the public consultations recently held have also demonstrated no significant environmental and technical concerns. Therefore, Nord Stream 2’s focus is now on these two routes. Nord Stream 2 will continue to work constructively with the Danish authorities to ensure the timely consent for a route on the continental shelf.





The withdrawal of the original application is necessary to protect Nord Stream 2’s shareholder and the European investors from Austria, France, Germany and the Netherlands against the risk of further delays and financial losses. As the EU’s domestic gas production is expected to halve by 2035, more imports will be needed. Therefore, the timely completion of Nord Stream 2 will contribute to a secure energy supply and stabile gas prices for European consumers, as well as helping reduce CO2 emissions by enabling natural gas to replace more polluting coal in power generation.