The Board of Amber Grid offers shareholders to conclude the agreement for the purchase of pipes for the GIPL with Polish Izostal
‘We have chosen one of the two major GIPL project partners
who will produce and supply the pipelines for the new gas interconnection with Poland.
We are pleased that the international competition has attracted strong
companies. The interconnection project is relevant not only to Lithuania and
Poland, but also to all Baltic States, so it is important for us to have
reliable partners. We are looking forward to announce the winner of the GIPL
construction works’, - says Amber Grid CEO Saulius Bilys.
Procurement procedures for GIPL project were launched in
2018 summer. Four companies submitted final offers for the project pipeline
competition. The winner of the international procurement will be responsible
for the supply of steel pipes for the 165 km long gas pipeline in the territory
of Lithuania. The 700 mm diameter pipeline will be constructed from the
Jauniūnai Compressor Station in the Sirvintos district to the Lithuanian-Polish
border in the Lazdijai district.
The results of the second public procurement of the GIPL project
related to the procurement of construction works will soon be announced. After
signing both pipe and construction works agreements, GIPL pipeline construction
works in the territory of Lithuania will start. The GIPL pipeline is expected
to be completed by the end of 2021. According to the project, the length of the
pipeline will be 508 km, of which 165 km will lie in the territory of
Lithuania. The total value of the GIPL project is EUR 500 mln. The
investment on the Lithuanian side will amount to EUR 136 mln.
The construction of the gas interconnection will create
capacity to transport up to 27 terawatt-hours (TWh) of natural gas per year in
the direction of the Baltic States, up to 21 TWh per year in Poland. The Baltic
gas markets will become part of the overall EU gas market.
Amber Grid is implementing a project of common interest of
the European Union “Gas pipeline connection between Poland and Lithuania”
(GIPL) together with the Polish gas transmission operator GAZ-SYSTEM S.A.
